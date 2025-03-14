Balboa Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 492 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $709,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.67.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total value of $639,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,239.71. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,847. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $534.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $595.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.90. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.52 and a fifty-two week high of $715.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 138.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

