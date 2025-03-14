Balboa Wealth Partners Invests $244,000 in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000.

Brinker International Price Performance

EAT stock opened at $134.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.78. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $192.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 879.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EAT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brinker International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.18.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.90, for a total transaction of $1,409,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,950.80. This represents a 17.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $1,089,963.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,561.02. This trade represents a 34.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,464. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

