Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Down 81.8% in February

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the February 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLCN stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $30.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 131,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 27,601 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $938,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 92.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

