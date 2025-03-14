iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Short Interest Down 67.0% in February

iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the February 13th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Trading of iShares Total Return Active ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Total Return Active ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 8.79% of iShares Total Return Active ETF worth $13,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
iShares Total Return Active ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BRTR opened at $50.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. iShares Total Return Active ETF has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $52.60.
iShares Total Return Active ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Total Return Active ETF Company Profile
The iShares Total Return Active ETF (BRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in corporate and government fixed income securities from around the world. Securities could be of any maturity while limiting investments in junk bonds to 20%.
