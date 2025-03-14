Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Grows By 578.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 578.0% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCY opened at $20.40 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $21.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0754 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.
