PGGM Investments Increases Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

PGGM Investments raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,059,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,774,000 after purchasing an additional 817,501 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 403.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 839,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,620,000 after buying an additional 672,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,179,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 250.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,058,000 after acquiring an additional 424,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 466,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,338,000 after acquiring an additional 343,105 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SSNC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

SSNC stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.63 and a 1-year high of $89.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.36.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

