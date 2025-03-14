PGGM Investments Has $3 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

PGGM Investments cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 579,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,722,000 after buying an additional 49,197 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 210,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after acquiring an additional 97,901 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $140.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.33 and its 200-day moving average is $136.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,520. This trade represents a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

