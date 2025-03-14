PGGM Investments Has $1.84 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,226 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 11,582 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,836 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,860 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.21. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $366,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,633.28. This trade represents a 14.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $402,304.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,424.80. This trade represents a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,176 shares of company stock worth $3,759,934. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

