1,073 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Republic Services by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $229.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $180.91 and a one year high of $240.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. CIBC raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.88.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

