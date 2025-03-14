PGGM Investments Buys Shares of 1,939 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $866.17.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $571.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $636.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $720.63. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.71 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.