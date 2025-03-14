First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director James O. Mcdonald Purchases 1,000 Shares

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) Director James O. Mcdonald bought 1,000 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,543.38. This trade represents a 11.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First Financial stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $576.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.49. First Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. First Financial had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from First Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. First Financial’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 62.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

