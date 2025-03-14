CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 1,237 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4,607.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

NYSE:GSBD opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 224.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

