Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 91,192 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,373,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,192 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $94,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 3.1 %

FSK stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 122.49%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

