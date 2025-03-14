Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,482,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,573 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $85,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,187,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,027,000 after acquiring an additional 74,967 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,687,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,954,000 after purchasing an additional 213,176 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,201,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,708,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,495,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,588,000 after acquiring an additional 129,755 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $60.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $55.27 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

