Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $108.04 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,678,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,166 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $108,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $39.40 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

