JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,298,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,309 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $74,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000.

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $55.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $60.79.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

