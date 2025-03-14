Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN) Insider Sells $76,718.56 in Stock

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) insider Neal Flomenberg sold 70,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $76,718.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,898,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,722.52. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Neal Flomenberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 6th, Neal Flomenberg sold 88,519 shares of Tevogen Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $97,370.90.
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Neal Flomenberg sold 14,639 shares of Tevogen Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $18,737.92.
Tevogen Bio Price Performance
NASDAQ:TVGN opened at $1.11 on Friday. Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.
Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tevogen Bio in a research report on Tuesday.
Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.
