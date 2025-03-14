Karine Delbarre Purchases 1,081 Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Karine Delbarre acquired 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,368.72.

Methanex Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$53.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$67.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.53. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of C$49.21 and a 12-month high of C$78.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

See Also

