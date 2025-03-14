Michelle Catherine Ressler Sells 10,000 Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX) Stock

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michelle Catherine Ressler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.51, for a total value of C$65,088.00.
Real Brokerage Price Performance
The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$435.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.42.
About Real Brokerage
