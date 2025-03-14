Insider Buying: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Director Purchases C$68,803.21 in Stock

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) Director Randy David Laney acquired 9,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.02 per share, with a total value of C$68,803.21.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$7.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.03 and a 52-week high of C$9.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.4650555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

