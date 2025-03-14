Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $309,000 Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $55.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $62.61.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

