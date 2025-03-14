Cannabis Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 11th

Tilray, Indivior, and Innovative Industrial Properties are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the cannabis industry, including cultivation, production, and distribution of marijuana and related products. These stocks can span both medicinal and recreational sectors and are influenced by regulatory environments and evolving market dynamics in different regions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. 24,140,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,636,328. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. Tilray has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $558.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of INDV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 804,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,390. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.82. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INDV

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.09. 95,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,482. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.49. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $62.45 and a 52-week high of $138.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 14.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIPR

See Also