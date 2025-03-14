Healthcare Stocks To Consider – March 11th

Alphabet, Oracle, ServiceNow, Salesforce, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate within the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, hospitals, and related services. These stocks offer investors exposure to the evolving landscape of medical innovation and an aging population while also subjecting them to industry-specific regulatory and market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,252,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,588,158. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,563,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,946,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.58. The company has a market cap of $397.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $198.31.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded up $22.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $806.08. 1,562,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,270. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,011.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $985.64.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM traded up $2.55 on Tuesday, reaching $275.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,150,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.93. The company has a market capitalization of $264.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.85. 8,875,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,043,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.04 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35.

