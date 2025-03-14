Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $351,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 117.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.22. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.