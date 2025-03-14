Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 613 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,120,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649,277 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,986,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,688 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,057,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,123,000 after acquiring an additional 414,984 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in AT&T by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 33,963,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $26.09 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.