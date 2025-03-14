iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $93.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

