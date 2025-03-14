HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 47,204 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 317.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,204 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,132,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288,558 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 386.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $24.91 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

