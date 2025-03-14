Wintrust Investments LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $264,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPG opened at $76.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $72.86 and a one year high of $86.61. The firm has a market cap of $490.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

