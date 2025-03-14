HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,323 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,048,000 after acquiring an additional 402,211 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,853,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,782,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,035,000 after acquiring an additional 38,786 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 876,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,766,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.81.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $181.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.46 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.60%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

