Wintrust Investments LLC Increases Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,208,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,591,000 after acquiring an additional 574,300 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,181 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.94. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Entergy

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.