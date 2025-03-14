AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jones Trading increased their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.05.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 169,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 185,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 121,771 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 162,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

