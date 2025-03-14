DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DASH. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $178.29 on Friday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $215.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.33 and a beta of 1.70.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $1,651,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,208.90. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.66, for a total transaction of $8,933,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,004.16. This trade represents a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 522,062 shares of company stock valued at $92,218,440. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in DoorDash by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 48.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in DoorDash by 13.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $1,781,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

