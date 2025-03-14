Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $323,000 Investment in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 668.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

WSBC opened at $30.92 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

