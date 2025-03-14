Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 4.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 88,407.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,465,000 after buying an additional 8,104,301 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 16,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,671,000 after buying an additional 437,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $107.85 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $105.72 and a 12 month high of $151.76. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

