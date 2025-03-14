Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $309.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $480.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.