Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,959,000 after buying an additional 412,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,912,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,548,000 after buying an additional 73,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,713,000 after acquiring an additional 138,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $168.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.51. The stock has a market cap of $262.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.12 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

