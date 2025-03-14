HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $876,000 Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,238 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 721.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 198,288 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,111,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 182,219 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $672,000. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 546,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after buying an additional 28,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $17.78 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.