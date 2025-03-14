HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,066,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $90.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average is $94.93. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

