HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 1,052 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,125 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shell by 1,411.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 203,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after buying an additional 190,359 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Shell by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Shell by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Shell Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 56.97%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

