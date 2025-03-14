Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 22,890 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,890 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

