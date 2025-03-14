13,979 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,477,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,853,000 after buying an additional 444,986 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $732,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 737,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 257,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,154,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $61.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $50.73 and a 52-week high of $65.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

