Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 767 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $219,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 25.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average is $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $76.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -533.19 and a beta of 0.57.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is -1,471.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

