Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Insider Activity at Cardlytics

CDLX stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $105.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 24,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $84,245.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,223.20. This trade represents a 14.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Gupta sold 15,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $59,427.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,736.48. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,454 shares of company stock worth $391,864. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,285,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,131,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 558,235 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 488,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 1,273.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 382,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 354,474 shares during the period. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

