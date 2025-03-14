Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,671,657 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $954,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,990,729 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $431,315,000 after buying an additional 122,494 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,789,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $261,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $235,224,000 after buying an additional 95,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,520 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $213,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA opened at $137.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.17 and its 200 day moving average is $145.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,047,020. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $234,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,935.22. This represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EA

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.