T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advantage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $92.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.70. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

