Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.68 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in VeriSign by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $103,592.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,586.25. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $233.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.67 and a 200-day moving average of $199.67. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $242.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.00. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

