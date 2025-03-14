Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,156,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Triumph Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

TFIN opened at $59.80 on Friday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $110.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFIN. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Triumph Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.