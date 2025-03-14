Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,083 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,894 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 144.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

NASDAQ COO opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average of $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

