Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 21.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 127,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,755,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 10.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Reliance by 68.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 139,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,391,000 after purchasing an additional 56,933 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $279.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.98 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Reliance Increases Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $9,356,990.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,115,919.60. The trade was a 25.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

