Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,332,431,000 after purchasing an additional 884,580 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 28,529.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 523,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,694,000 after purchasing an additional 521,802 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,760,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 736,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,353,000 after acquiring an additional 178,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 402,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,434,000 after acquiring an additional 162,567 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $225.39 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.